Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,887 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up about 10.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $165,940 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 1,146,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.