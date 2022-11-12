Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,194.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,418,000 after buying an additional 8,742,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

SHOP stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 39,173,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,075,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

