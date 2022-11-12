Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,525 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

