Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.17 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,685. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

