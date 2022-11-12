Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $583,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. 6,423,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

