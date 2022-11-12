Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 185 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 150.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,914. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

