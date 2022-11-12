Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

