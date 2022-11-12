Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

