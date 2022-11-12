Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

