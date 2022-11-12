Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

