Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $325.38 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.66.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

