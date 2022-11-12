Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,579,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 449,916 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $50,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 201,052 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 275,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 985,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

