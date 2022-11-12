Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

