Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.06.

SUM stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after buying an additional 101,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 114.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

