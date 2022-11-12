Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,015.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,806.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,931.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

