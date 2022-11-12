Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 394 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,089 shares of company stock worth $23,149,366. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $385.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.10 and its 200-day moving average is $319.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

