Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $451.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,824 shares of company stock worth $26,015,658. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

