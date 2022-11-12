Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

