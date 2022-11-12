Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $478,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

