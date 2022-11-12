Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of TT opened at $176.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

