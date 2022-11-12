Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 13.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

DEO stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

