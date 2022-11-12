Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

