Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.
Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
