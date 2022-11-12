Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 25.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.22. 264,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,430,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

