Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

