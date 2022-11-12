Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.39.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

