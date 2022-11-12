Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDAC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

