Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Up 69.7% in October

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 754,694 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDACW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

