Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-$2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.59 billion-$32.59 billion.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
SZKMY stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.81. 10,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.
