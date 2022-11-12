SVB Leerink Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $23.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.
Oak Street Health Stock Performance
NYSE OSH opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.
Insider Activity at Oak Street Health
Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after acquiring an additional 203,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
