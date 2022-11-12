SVB Leerink Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $23.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSH opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock worth $199,409,771. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after acquiring an additional 203,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.