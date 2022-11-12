SVB Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

InflaRx Price Performance

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. InflaRx has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 891.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

