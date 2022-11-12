SVB Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
InflaRx Price Performance
NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. InflaRx has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InflaRx (IFRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.