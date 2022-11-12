SVB Leerink Trims 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price to $41.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

TSVT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

2seventy bio Price Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $633.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. 2seventy bio’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

