SVB Leerink Trims IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Target Price to $2.50

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered IsoPlexis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 12,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). IsoPlexis had a negative net margin of 535.02% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Mackay purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IsoPlexis news, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of IsoPlexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II acquired 20,000 shares of IsoPlexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,506 shares of company stock valued at $128,406. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IsoPlexis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IsoPlexis by 180.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth $288,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IsoPlexis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 151,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

