Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 42.2% in October

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 180.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting SEK 15.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,368. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12 month high of SEK 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 13.99.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The business had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

