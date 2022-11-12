Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research firms recently commented on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 87,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,109. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
