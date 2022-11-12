Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $7.38. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 44,836 shares traded.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

