Swiss National Bank Has $191.02 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of MetLife worth $191,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.