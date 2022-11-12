Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,477,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of 3M worth $320,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $132.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

