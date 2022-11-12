Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,400 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,768,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

