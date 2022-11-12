Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Kimberly-Clark worth $197,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

