Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,300 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $263,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

