Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of IQVIA worth $179,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $226.53 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $210.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.69.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

