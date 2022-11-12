Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $209,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.0 %

AEP opened at $89.98 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

