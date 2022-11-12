Swiss National Bank Sells 65,400 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Suncor Energy worth $224,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

