Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Short Interest Update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 15th total of 638,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Symbotic Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ SYM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. 169,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,847. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $608,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $445,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

