Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Synectics Price Performance
Shares of SNX traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 112.50 ($1.30). 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.57. The stock has a market cap of £20.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00.
Synectics Company Profile
