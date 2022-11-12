Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SNX traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 112.50 ($1.30). 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.57. The stock has a market cap of £20.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

