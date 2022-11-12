Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Synlogic Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 254,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,290.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

