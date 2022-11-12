Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Shares of TTWO opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

