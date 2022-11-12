Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Tapestry Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE TPR traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,672,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,489. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 79.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

