Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of Taylor Consulting stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Taylor Consulting has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile
