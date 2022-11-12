Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Consulting stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Taylor Consulting has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

