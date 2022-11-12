TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

